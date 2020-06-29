82.5 Communications names Sangeetha Sampath as Group Creative Director - Bangalore

Sangeetha Sampath moves to 82.5 Communications from Mullen Lintas, Bangalore where she was the unit creative head. Her wealth of brand marketing experience expands across consumer categories such as food, beauty/personal care, jewellery, finance, apparel, online shopping, household appliances, television/print media and much more. She enjoys doing work across mediums and that has reflected in some of the accolades it has received - more notably, Amazon's #MomBeAGirlAgain campaign that won at the EFFIES, the two Grand Prix that she received at Goafest for Anouk's #BoldIsBeautiful and Fox Crime's digital campaigns and the work on Nature's Basket that featured in The Work and at Cannes, amongst others.