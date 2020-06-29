82.5 Communications names Sangeetha Sampath as Group Creative Director - Bangalore

Sangeetha's appointment is effective June 22nd and she will report to Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications.
82.5 Communications has announced the appointment of Sangeetha Sampath as group creative director - Bangalore. Sangeetha's appointment is effective June 22nd and she will report to Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications.
Sangeetha Sampath moves to 82.5 Communications from Mullen Lintas, Bangalore where she was the unit creative head. Her wealth of brand marketing experience expands across consumer categories such as food, beauty/personal care, jewellery, finance, apparel, online shopping, household appliances, television/print media and much more. She enjoys doing work across mediums and that has reflected in some of the accolades it has received - more notably, Amazon's #MomBeAGirlAgain campaign that won at the EFFIES, the two Grand Prix that she received at Goafest for Anouk's #BoldIsBeautiful and Fox Crime's digital campaigns and the work on Nature's Basket that featured in The Work and at Cannes, amongst others.
Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman & chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications: I have worked with Sangeetha before and am delighted to have her with us now at 82.5. Sangeetha perfectly combines creative pizzazz with a solid strategic grounding. I look forward to her not just strengthening our south offering but making a significant difference at the national level as well. I welcome her warmly on board at this inflection point in our journey.
Kapil Arora, co-Chairman & CEO, 82.5 Communications: Sangeetha is the latest in the set of ‘believers’ that Sumo and I have brought on board over the last year, to form the core of the 82.5 leadership offering - someone who believes creativity is the unfair advantage we get to deploy to further our clients’ businesses. I am delighted to have her join the family and am sure that in her partnership with Ravi, we will see the work for our 82.5 Bangalore clients, shine brighter
Naveen Raman, senior vice president & branch head-south, 82.5 Communications: We are really happy to have Sangeetha on board at this stage of our journey. She has the right mix of creative ability, cross media knowledge and hunger to do more, that we are sure will further strengthen the 82.5 Bengaluru offering, for current and new clients alike. Sangeetha will be responsible for driving the creative thinking on some of our key brands like Himalaya, Embassy, Ashok Leyland and Wipro to name a few.