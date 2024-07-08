82°E’s chief marketing officer Keerthana Ramakrishnan quits

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ramakrishnan joined the personal care brand in October 2022 as chief marketing consultant and mentor to cofounders.
Keerthana Ramakrishnan, who led Deepika Padukone's brand 82°E as chief marketing officer, has moved on from the company.
Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Ramakrishnan said, "I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity that our Founder, Deepika Padukone, entrusted me with – to build this remarkable brand and an extraordinary team. It has been an honour to be part of this journey, not only in launching a premium self-care brand but in establishing Deepika Padukone as it's soul. We've successfully reflected her wonderful essence in our brand, creating a unique and deep connection with our consumers."
She began her career in advertising at Mudra and subsequently worked with McCann and Nike.
82°E is a direct-to-consumer personal care brand catering to both men and women.