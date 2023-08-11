82Volt ropes in Mohanakrishnan P as Chief Growth Officer

Prior to joining 82Volt, Mohanakrishnan held a prominent position as the head of Product Management and Growth for Wipro Holmes.
82Volt, a leading Electric Vehicle Charging Technology company working with Enterprises, recently announced the appointment of Mohanakrishnan P as chief growth officer.He brings with him an impressive career spanning over 25 years, showcasing expertise in Growth Leadership, Strategic Planning, and Product Management. Prior to joining 82Volt, Mohanakrishnan held a prominent position as the head of Product Management and Growth for Wipro Holmes, an Artificial Intelligence Platform at Wipro and under his adept leadership, the company became a frontrunner in promoting trustworthy AI, emphasizing reliability and enhanced fairness in AI-based decision-making processes.
Mohanakrishnan's experience extends beyond business success, as he played a pivotal role in establishing India's first Centre of Excellence for Data Science and AI through a Public-Private Partnership model. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
Speaking about Mohan, Akshay Sasikumar, CEO of 82Volt, said "We are thrilled to welcome Mohanakrishnan P as our Chief Growth Officer.His efforts aimed at fostering AI capabilities and empowering enterprises with data-driven insights have left a lasting impact on the industry.His addition to the leadership team will bring in wealth of experience of working with policy makers and enterprises, and will help position 82Volt for continued growth and innovation, propelling it to the next level.”
Balram Nair, the COO at 82Volt, added “Mohan’s impressive track record of delivering transformative programs and leading multi-million dollar enterprise projects will power the next phase for 82Volt.” Balram who in his earlier avatar used to lead The Chennai Angels, added, “the leadership team’s strategic mindset and analytical prowess will immensely help them navigate a rapidly growing EV ecosystem”Balram’s unique blend of financial acumen and start-up expertise helps the team keep an eye on their growth metrices.In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Balram oversees charger operations, partner strategy and capital infusion.