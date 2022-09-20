9X Media appoints Bhupendra Makhi as Chief Executive Officer

9X Media today announced that it has elevated Bhupendra Makhi to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). During his long innings with 9X, Bhupendra was also the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, who rose the ranks from Vice-President, Finance. He has been with the organisation since 2007. In his new role Bhupendra will now spearhead strategic business developments for the company, while advancing and strengthening the company’s strategic focus in India.