9X Media elevates Kanan Dave

Commenting on new role, Kanan Dave, business head – SpotlampE, said “I am extremely happy to be a part of the company’s vision. SpotlampE has been a disruptor in the Indian music industry, giving independent and original music a great platform. The Independent music industry is at the beginning of a new era, driving deeper engagements in multiple genres and languages across the country and offering compelling content to artists, partners and fans. I look forward to working with the artists and creators alongside brands & media platforms to grow the music landscape further.”