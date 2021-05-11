9x Media Network ropes in Bindiya Gaonkar as AVP - Marketing Head

9X Media Network has recently appointed Bindiya Gaonkar as AVP - Marketing Head. Bindiya joins the media network from Eros Group where she worked as DGM - Digital Content Operations and DGM - YouTube Programming & Operations for around 6 years. With an eperience of more than 13 years in the industry, Gaonkar has previously worked with Sony Music Entertainment for around 7 years at different roles. Se joined the company as executive – radio promotions in 2008.