9X Media restructures Ad Sales Team

Darpan Kindalkar, national sales head of 9X Tashan said, “Regional markets with regard to TV advertising have gone through a dynamic change over last few years. Punjabi Music consumption is more devoted as compared to how music is been consumed in other parts of our country. Since its inception, 9X Tashan continues to command that number one position in consumers’ heart and grow that faithful tribe week on week. It has also opened up new advertising avenues for the brands over the years. I'm glad to be part of such a great heritage. Priority is to first take the revenues to pre pandemic levels, along with opening other avenues for the brands through content creation, on ground events, integrations, etc.”