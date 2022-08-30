A. O. Smith promotes Parag Kulkarni to International Leadership Role

Commenting on the new appointment, Kevin Wheeler, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of A.O. Smith Corporation said, “We are happy to welcome Parag to our global leadership team. Parag has been critical to the success of establishing the A. O. Smith brand in India as an industry leader in the consumer durable space and helped us launch our water purifier business in India. He has played a key role in establishing the company’s position as a premium, innovative brand for water heaters and water purifiers and will bring extensive global experience to this new, expanded role. This will be invaluable to the international business operations of A. O. Smith as the company moves forward with its strategic growth opportunities in these international markets.”