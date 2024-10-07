Subscribe

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president and Rana Barua as vice president

Immediate past president, Anupriya Acharya will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2024-25. 

afaqs! news bureau
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia of GroupM Media (India) was re-elected as the president of  Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2024-25 at its Annual General Body Meeting, held in Mumbai.

Rana Barua, Group CEO - Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) was elected vice-president of the association. Other elected members of the Board in alphabetical order are:

Sam Balsara Madison Communications
Tanya Goyal Everest Brand Solutions
Tapas Gupta BEI Confluence Communication 
Vishandas Hardasani Matrix Publicities and Media India 
Mohit Joshi Havas Media India 
Santosh Kumar Innocean Worldwide Communications

Kunal Lalani Crayons Advertising 
Rohan Mehta Kinnect 
Chandramouli Muthu Maitri Advertising Works, Cochin 
Vikram Sakhuja Platinum Advertising 
Kalyan Sarkar Standard Publicity 
K Srinivas Sloka Advertising, Hyderabad 

On this occasion, Prasanth Kumar, President of AAAI, said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust AAAI  members have placed in me for another term as President of this distinguished institution. Our commitment  to championing innovation, upholding the highest standards of planning and creativity, and building on the  momentum we have achieved remains unwavering. Our goal is to provide steadfast support to the entire  ecosystem, helping the industry navigate challenges and seize new opportunities. With the exceptional team  of AAAI members and the broader ecosystem, I am confident we will continue to shape the future of our  industry to greater heights.” 


Prasanth Kumar is a GroupM veteran having worked in the organisation in various capacities for over 20  years in his overall experience of over two decades in advertising. He has also worked at Pepsi, The Hindu, The Media Edge & McCann Erickson prior to joining GroupM. He has also been Vice President of AAAI  during 2020-22. 


On his appointment as Vice President, AAAI, Rana Barua said “Being appointed Vice President of AAAI for  the third time is both an honor and a testament to the trust the industry places in me. I look forward to  continuing our efforts in driving innovation and excellence in advertising while supporting the growth of this  dynamic industry." 
Some experienced persons will be inducted on the Board of AAAI and more positions filled up later on to  make the Board broad-based. 


The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests so that they continue to make an essential contribution to the nation.

