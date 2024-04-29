Aabha Sachdev joins The Times of India as brand head – TIMS

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Aabha Sachdev has joined The Times of India as brand head – TIMS. In her new role at Bennett Coleman & Co. Aabha will be responsible for driving brand strategy & initiatives for all TIMS Editions.
A commerce graduate from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Pune, Aabha has more than two decades of experience in media industry, having worked in various roles at organisations such as Sony Pictures Networks, Disney UTV Studios, and STAR India.
In her last assignment as head - corporate brand marketing at Sony Pictures Networks, Aabha was instrumental in steering Sony’s Network level re-branding exercise ensuring a robust brand presence among stakeholders and platforms.