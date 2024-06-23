Aahana Dhar joins Coca-Cola as sr manager, internal & external comms, public affairs & sustainability - INSWA

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Aahana Dhar has joined The Coca-Cola Company as senior manager, internal and external communications, public affairs, and sustainability, India and South West Asia (INSWA). Her previous stint was with Tinder as country director of communications, India.
She took to LinkedIn to announce her departure from Tinder and her new journey with Coca-Cola.
Dhar has nearly 12 years of experience in the communications industry. She was contributed to organisations namely The Rockefeller Foundation, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Uber, SaveLIFE Foundation, Concern India Foundation, and Butterflies NGO.