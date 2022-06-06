Aakash+BYJU’S appoints Rahul Kumar as Head-Product Management

Rahul will be responsible for driving the digital transformation across the organization and improving customer experiences through product innovation.
In line with the organization’s continued efforts to strengthen its management and accelerate business growth, Aakash + BYJU’S, the national leader in test preparatory services, has appointed Rahul Kumar as head – product management of the company.
Rahul will be responsible for leading the overall product function across product management, design, analytics and product operations and will help in building culture and scaling products to better learning experiences and outcomes for millions of students. He will be reporting to Mr Pradeep Kumar Singh who is the Chief Technology Officer at Aakash+BYJU’S.
Rahul is a computer science graduate from BIT Mesra and learned management from Symbiosis, Pune and IIT Delhi. Prior to joining Aakash + BYJU’S, Rahul was Associate Vice President & Head of Product at Bharti Airtel and led the product team and strategy for a $430M+ revenue consumer business product portfolio.
He has also worked with HT Media Group as chief product officer and led the overall product function across group companies such as digital media, print media, entertainment, and digital businesses. During his 16 years of experience, he has held key leadership positions across multiple organizations such as Cars24, Rivigo, Times Internet and Mindtree, to name a few. He is also a mentor and advisor to numerous start-ups and has delivered powerful insights on product management and artificial intelligence to inspire aspirants to deliver their best.
Commenting on the appointment of Rahul Kumar, Mr Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash + BYJU’S, said, “We are delighted to have Rahul on board. With his deep expertise, we look forward to accelerating digital transformation and product innovations across our organizations and offering a seamless learning experience to improve student outcomes. His rich experience and skills will go a long way in contributing to the tremendous growth of the company.”
Rahul Kumar said, “It is a privilege to join Aakash+BYJU’S. Its belief in technology innovation and commitment for its adoption inspires me. I am also honoured to join an educational institution that has strong business ethics and nurtures a culture conducive for service excellence. I look forward to contributing to Aakash’s success in tech and product offering and tech-enabled personalised coaching for medical and engineering aspirants. The company’s students-first approach, unparalleled track record of results, and championing of technology adoption will aid students to achieve their aspirations.”