Aashish Mudbidri joins Spark Capital Advisors as group head- branding and corporate communications

Aashish Mudbidri, a veteran BFSI Marketing professional joins Spark Capital Advisors as group head - branding and corporate communications. In his new role, Mudbidri will spearhead branding and communication strategies across the company's three business verticals: investment banking, asset management, and private wealth management.
Mudbidri has over two decades in marketing and communications, Aashish brings a wealth of experience from financial institutions such as HSBC, BNP Paribas, and LGT Wealth India. His background also includes valuable experience in media and F&B retail through roles at Mid-Day Multimedia and Cafe Coffee Day.
Throughout his career, Aashish has conceptualised and executed comprehensive 360° marketing campaigns.
On his appointment, Aashish Mudbidri, group head, branding and corporate communications commented “I am thrilled to join Spark Capital Advisors at this exciting juncture in the company's growth. With its robust presence in Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Private Wealth Management, Spark Capital offers a unique opportunity to develop and implement integrated branding and communication strategies. I am eager to leverage my experience in financial services marketing to elevate Spark Capital’s brand presence and contribute to its continued success across all business areas. We aim to effectively communicate Spark Capital's value proposition and further solidify its position as a leading financial services firm.”