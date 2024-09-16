Aashish Mudbidri joins Spark Capital Advisors as group head- branding and corporate communications

On his appointment, Aashish Mudbidri, group head, branding and corporate communications commented “I am thrilled to join Spark Capital Advisors at this exciting juncture in the company's growth. With its robust presence in Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Private Wealth Management, Spark Capital offers a unique opportunity to develop and implement integrated branding and communication strategies. I am eager to leverage my experience in financial services marketing to elevate Spark Capital’s brand presence and contribute to its continued success across all business areas. We aim to effectively communicate Spark Capital's value proposition and further solidify its position as a leading financial services firm.”