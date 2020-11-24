Aatsi Desai Jasani is Httpool APAC Creative Agency Partner for Facebook

Aatsi comes on board with a rich experience of more than 15 years across advertising and digital marketing in India.
Httpool, the largest international partner of major media platforms representing Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and others, today announced the appointment of Aatsi Desai Jasani as Httpool APAC Creative Agency Partner for Facebook. She will report to Sunny Nagpal, Co-founder, and Regional Managing Director, Httpool APAC.
Httpool is Facebook's Authorised Sales Partner in eleven selected markets across Asia and Europe committed to providing a first-rate service to Facebook's existing and new clients in these markets.
"As Facebook Authorized Sales Partner in 11 European and Asia markets, we are committed to providing extensive cross-functional support to all agencies and their brands, as well as the SMB clients. With a proven track record of driving creative solutions for brands across the APAC region, Aatsi is perfectly suited to deliver growth locally and regionally for those clients navigating the new opportunities with Facebook. Aatsi's expertise within the creative advertising space will help us provide that additional brand marketing service and leverage Facebook in a much extensive way" commented Sunny Nagpal, Co-founder, and Regional Managing Director, Httpool APAC.
On the appointment, Aatsi said, "Creative is one of the key drivers for good performance of Facebook campaigns, especially with larger audiences consuming content on mobile devices. At a time when content is growing and people’s attention span shortens, the right creatives for the right target audience can be a decisive factor in the success of a campaign. I am excited to be a part of this amazing and highly energized team at Httpool, and I am looking forward to doing some amazing work for the Facebook family of apps across the APAC region."
Aatsi has more than 15 years of experience in branding, advertising, and digital marketing. Before joining Httpool, she headed the Brand Solutions team at Affle - India, MENA & APAC region, leading their creative and technology business.