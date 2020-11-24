Aatsi Desai Jasani is Httpool APAC Creative Agency Partner for Facebook

On the appointment, Aatsi said, "Creative is one of the key drivers for good performance of Facebook campaigns, especially with larger audiences consuming content on mobile devices. At a time when content is growing and people’s attention span shortens, the right creatives for the right target audience can be a decisive factor in the success of a campaign. I am excited to be a part of this amazing and highly energized team at Httpool, and I am looking forward to doing some amazing work for the Facebook family of apps across the APAC region."