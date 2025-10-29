ABFRL appoints Altamash Khan as Head of Media and Digital Marketing for Pantaloons

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) has announced the appointment of Altamash Khan as the head of media and digital marketing for Pantaloons, marking a significant addition to the brand’s leadership as it continues to expand its digital and media footprint across India.

With over 15 years of experience across digital marketing and brand transformation, Altamash joins Pantaloons from Raymond Lifestyle, where he led large-scale digital initiatives across the company’s fashion portfolio. In his previous role, he drove growth through data-led digital strategy, full-funnel measurement, influencer and content marketing, significantly enhancing the brand’s online presence across India.

Altamash has been at the forefront of digital innovation across FMCG, retail, auto, and entertainment sectors. Before Raymond, Altamash led digital marketing for Kellogg’s India, overseeing integrated digital campaigns and brand engagement strategies. Prior to that, he was part of Godrej Consumer Products Limited where he spearheaded digital initiatives at Godrej Consumer Products driving digital adoption and data driven marketing.

Altamash’s work has earned him over 60+ industry accolades at various notable advertising and marketing awards. He has also been juror and speaker at prominent events thereby shaping how marketing effectiveness is measured and celebrated.

Talking about his movement, Altamash Khan said, “My transition to Pantaloons is about building for the future of marketing by shaping how brands think, act, and grow. At Pantaloons, I see a canvas rich with culture and possibility. My aim is to strengthen the bridge between media, data, and creativity while nurturing a team that leads with curiosity and courage. ABFRL’s vision for the next decade is transformational, and I’m excited to play a part in translating that vision into meaningful digital impact.”