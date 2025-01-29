Abhay Chheda named VP- Syndication & Distribution at Atrangii, Ullu, Hari Om OTT

Atrangii, Ullu, and Hari Om OTT have announced the appointment of Abhay Chheda as vice president - syndication and distribution. With nearly two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Chheda is a distinguished professional renowned for his proficiency in content acquisition, syndication, and digital distribution.

Prior to this, he held leadership role at GoQuest Media Ventures, where he led key business verticals for over eight years. He has also been associated with Buddha Pictures, overseeing international syndication and Disney UTV Studios, where he contributed to global marketing campaigns and international theatrical distribution.

He will lead the business syndication team, with his role encompassing syndication and distribution of content across the platforms.

Vibhu Agarwal, founder and CEO of Hari Om, Atrangii, and Ullu, shared, “Abhay Chheda’s appointment marks a significant step in our journey to explore content syndication across various languages and genres, along with the distribution of our content. His experience, creativity, and leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our vision for all three varied platforms forward.”

On taking up his new role, Abhay Chheda shared, "I am genuinely excited to join Vibhu Agarwal Group’s OTT platforms and collaborate with a team that is deeply committed to revolutionising content on Indian OTT. With my expertise in international content syndication and distribution, I look forward to taking the platforms to newer heights and audiences worldwide”

Atrangii, Hari Om, and Ullu OTT are set to embark on a new chapter, delivering a diverse array of content from different Indian and international languages that captivates audiences and sets new benchmarks in entertainment.