Abhay Ojha replaces Sudhir Chaudhary as key managerial personnel

As per the media reports, Zee Media has nominated Abhay Ojha, chief business officer of the company as a key managerial personnel. This news follows the resignation of Sudhir Chaudhary as CEO and editor-in-chief of Zee News, Zee Business and Wion on June 28.
Ojha is also heading P&L for Cluster-3 and joined ZMCL as Chief Business Officer, this year in February.
In the past, Ojha was CEO at video app Changa for about 6 months. Ojha also launched Marathi News Channel Maharastra1 as one of the founders. He has also worked with Shop CJ as head, new business initiatives & special projects. He also had prior stints with Star TV Network, Turner and HUL.