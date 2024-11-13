Abhijeet Dabas joins Nykaa as EVP and Business Head- Fashion eCommerce

Nykaa, a fashion eCommerce announces the appointment of Abhijeet Dabas as executive vice president and business head- fashion eCommerce. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Abhijeet brings a wealth of experience which includes strategic roles at McKinsey and Company, followed by leadership positions at technology and e-commerce companies including Cars24, Swiggy, Myntra and Lazada.

In his new role, Abhijeet will shape Nykaa Fashion’s online growth strategy, expand its global footprint, build strategic partnerships—including current alliances with leading fashion retailers like Foot Locker and REVOLVE—to strengthen Nykaa’s position in the fashion e-commerce space.

Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, managing director and CEO of Nykaa, welcomed the appointment, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Abhijeet to the Nykaa team. His proven track record in scaling businesses and understanding of the Indian fashion landscape aligns perfectly with our vision for Nykaa Fashion. As we continue to revolutionise the fashion e-commerce experience for Indian consumers, Abhijeet's leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy and strengthening our market position."

Adwaita Nayar, executive director, CEO Nykaa Fashion and head of owned brands, added, "Abhijeet's appointment comes at an exciting time as we accelerate our growth in the fashion ecosystem. His expertise in building consumer-centric platforms will be crucial in enhancing our customer experience and scaling our fashion vertical. With global players eager to enter the Indian market, Nykaa is committed to becoming the partner of choice for leading international brands looking to establish a presence here."

Speaking about his appointment, Abhijeet Dabas said, "I am excited to join Nykaa Fashion at this pivotal moment in its growth journey. The fashion e-commerce landscape in India presents unprecedented opportunities, and Nykaa's commitment to innovation and customer experience resonates strongly with my own vision. I look forward to working with the talented team to accelerate our growth trajectory across markets, build strategic global partnerships, and deliver an unparalleled fashion commerce experience to our customers.”