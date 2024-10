Starting in September 2024, Abhimanyu Mathur has taken on the role of chief marketing officer at Mahindra Lifespace Developers, a real estate company.

Prior to this, Mathur served as Vice President of Brand at the Mahindra Group for three years, having joined in November 2021. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has worked at organisations such as RP-SG FMCG, Mullen Lowe Lintas, Rediffusion, and Leo Burnett.