Abhinandan Gopalsetty revs up as head of MINI India

He was previously working with BMW Motorrad, India as head of sales and marketing.
Abhinandan Gopalsetty joins MINI India, a British automotive brand owned by German Multinational automotive company BMW as its head. He announced the development on his LinkedIn profile.
His post reads, "Delighted to share that I've taken on the mantle of Head of MINI India. Excited to leverage my expertise and insights to drive strategic initiatives and elevate this iconic brand to new heights in our market."
Gopalsetty has been working with BMW for the past eleven years. He joined BMW India in 2013 as CRM manager and drifted to BMW Group as head of sales and marketing in 2016.
Having over ten years of experience in the automotive industry, he began his career by working at Maruti Suzuki India for a period of three years.