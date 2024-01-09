Abhinav Kumar of Trivago fame joins Estate Protocol as the Head of Marketing

Kumar is best known for his role in the famous Trivago ads as well as a couple of PayTM ads.
Abhinav Kumar, best known as the "Trivago Guy" from his internet fame in 2017, has now joined Estate Protocol, a tokenized real estate marketplace as Head of Marketing.
Prior to this, he was associated with Paytm as the vice president of Marketing. Kumar has also appeared in a couple of ads for Paytm.
Talking about his new role, Kumar says, “The technological shift from web2 to web3 is already happening and I wanted to be a part of the new tech. It is a great opportunity for me to further my learning in marketing a web3 brand.”
With this he has joined the founding team of Estate Protocol building a web3 fractional real estate marketplace that allows users from across the globe to invest in fractions of international real estate like Dubai directly from their homes and earn a passive rental income.
Parv Prabhakar, CEO, Estate Protocol says, “We are making a new tech that will forever change how real estate investments happen and Abhinav’s direct fintech marketing experience would be very crucial in bringing tokenized real estate to the whole world. Really excited to have a known figure onboard.”