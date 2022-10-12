Abhirath Anuwal joins BlissClub as the Head of Commerce

BlissClub - the women’s activewear brand recently appointed Abhirath Anuwal as their Head of Commerce. In this role, he is responsible for all marketing and revenue-generating activities across online and offline channels.
Abhirath joins BlissClub after his stint with Intuit - a consumer and business financial platform in the US - where he was in the Corporate Strategy and Development team responsible for identifying and helping execute organic and inorganic growth levers for the company. He previously worked in management consulting at Bain and completed his graduation from Yale.
On his new role Abhirath said “BlissClub is one of those rare companies with strong growth prospects and innovation in its DNA. I feel lucky to play my part in this journey and I’m energised by the talented team around me every day”.
BlissClub, a homegrown consumer brand that crafts functional and incredibly comfortable activelife wear with a focus on Indian women, and now a LinkedIn Top Startup for 2022, has made a number of key hires recently.
The senior hires will be instrumental in the company’s ambitious growth journey, as the company expands its product line heavily in 2022 and expands marketing channels.