Abhirath Anuwal joins BlissClub as the Head of Commerce

On his new role Abhirath said “BlissClub is one of those rare companies with strong growth prospects and innovation in its DNA. I feel lucky to play my part in this journey and I’m energised by the talented team around me every day”.

BlissClub, a homegrown consumer brand that crafts functional and incredibly comfortable activelife wear with a focus on Indian women, and now a LinkedIn Top Startup for 2022, has made a number of key hires recently.