Abhisheik Joshi steps down as Head of ShemarooMe

Abhisheik Joshi, head of ShemarooMe, has resigned from his position after two years, according to sources close to the development.

Joshi was responsible for overseeing the strategy, planning, and operations of the platform. He led efforts to drive revenue, boost subscriber acquisition, and managed a team of cross-functional executives to maximise growth.

Prior to this role, Joshi was the business head of SVOD and head of business partnerships at MX Player. With over 20 years of experience, Joshi has worked with major M&E companies including Sony Pictures Networks India, Zenga Media, Reliance Big Pictures, and ABP Group.