Abhishek Agarwal joins Publicis Groupe’s APEX media buying team

Abhishek Agarwal has joined Publicis Groupe as part of its APEX centralised media buying team. In this role, he will work across planning and buying functions, coordinating with internal teams and external partners.

Agarwal brings over 14 years of experience across digital and media roles, spanning agency and client-facing assignments. Prior to this move, he was with Zenith’s media buying team, where he handled planning, buying and execution across categories such as FMCG, consumer durables, technology, automotive and retail.

Over the course of his career, he has worked on improving media buying efficiency and using data to support decision-making across platforms.

At Publicis Groupe, Agarwal will focus on centralised media buying initiatives aimed at improving execution efficiency and delivery outcomes.