Abhishek Chaturvedi joins Digitas India as SVP & Head of Planning

While working as strategy lead at McCann, Grey and Ogilvy Chaturvedi has received multiple laurels across prominent award festivals like Effies India where he won a Gold for Incredible India (Ministry of Tourism) in 2020, a Gold for Chupa Chups (Perfetti Van Melle) in 2018, a Bronze for BMW India and a Gold for Sensodyne (GSK) in 2014.

When he is not working, Chaturvedi is an avid photographer, community farmer, loves to trek and is an inward traveler.