Abhishek Dutta moves on from Cartoon Network to join Viacom18

Warner Media's Network Head and senior director has moved on from the company to join Viacom18. He has joined Viacom18 as Associate Vice President - Acquisition & Programming (Kids Cluster). At Warner Media, he was overseeing Cartoon Network and POGO in South Asia. Dutta posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
Abhishek has more than two decades of experience and expertise in the media and entertainment industry. He has been a part of four successful TV channel launches as well as a digital platform focussing on kids in India.
His career includes stints at ALT Balaji, Discovery Networks India and, most recently, was Senior Kids Programming Director at Viacom18, a company he joined in 2016. His various roles have included programming, channel operations and management, content development and acquisitions, and animation development.