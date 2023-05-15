Abhishek Ganguly partners with Convergent Finance to launch integrated sports platform Agilitas Sports

Harsha Raghavan, managing partner at Convergent Finance LLP, said, “Abhishek, Atul, and Amit are exceptional professionals and have an outstanding track record of building a sports and athleisure-focused business from scratch to become India’s largest. Their strong leadership capabilities are complemented by their skill in identifying consumer trends early. They are exactly the kind of passionate entrepreneurs whose ideas we love to back with our capital. With the amazing new opportunities in India’s sportswear market given our nation’s focus on fitness as well as ‘Made in India’, we believe that Agilitas represents the next step in the evolution of India’s consumer story. Convergent will work with Agilitas in the areas of operations, capital allocation, and long-term business strategy.”