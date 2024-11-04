Abhishek Gulyani is Zeno Group's India MD & APAC Corporate Affairs Head

Zeno Group announces the appointment of Abhishek Gulyani to lead Zeno India, overseeing teams in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, and serve as head of the firm’s corporate affairs practice in Asia-Pacific. Abhishek will report to Paul Mottram, Zeno regional president, Asia Pacific and serve on the agency’s regional and global leadership teams.

Advertisment

Abhishek was previously CEO at Hill & Knowlton India, where he focused on business growth and service development during his four-year tenure. Prior to this, he held leadership positions at Avian WE and Genesis Burson Marsteller and was also part of American Express public affairs and communications team.

“Abhishek’s client orientation and innovation mindset is a perfect combination to continue Zeno’s growth story in India and the region,” said Paul Mottram, Zeno Regional president, Asia Pacific. “India’s continued development as a globally important market continues to create opportunities for Indian companies and overseas multinationals alike. With Abhishek’s leadership, our teams are well placed to offer clients the counsel to grow both reputation and market share.”

Sharing details on his new role, Abhishek Gulyani said, “I’m inspired by Zeno’s fearless, ambitious and entrepreneurial culture. Together with the talented teams across India and Asia Pacific, we will continue to challenge the status quo, innovate with new formats, and deliver measurable results.”

Abhishek added, “Today, our zeitgeist is shaped by both data and creativity. Our focus, at Zeno, will be to craft narratives and campaigns that capture the cultural shifts of our times. I look forward to Zeno’s next chapter of growth and success in India and the region.”

Rekha Rao who led Zeno in India from 2020 has left the agency to pursue new opportunities.