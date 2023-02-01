Abhishek Joshi moves on from MX Player

Joshi was SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships.
MX Player's Abhishek Joshi has quit from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships. Joshi joined the company in October 2018 as Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships and was elevated in April 2021 to his current role at the organisation. He was responsible for building the subscription business from the ground.
Joshi has close to two decades of experience working across print, television and digital media businesses. His last role was at Sony Pictures Networks India where he was SVP and head - Marketing, Subscriptions and Content Licensing - Digital Business. In the past Abhishek has also worked with Zenga Media, Reliance Big Pictures and ABP Group.