Abhishek Joshi moves on from ShemarooMe to join New Media Holding as CEO

Abhishek Joshi has recently joined New Media Holding, a media tech company as the chief executive officer. This move follows his departure from ShemarooMe, where he worked as the head of the OTT platform.

Joshi joined ShemarooMe in March 2023 and focused on strengthening the platform's position in the competitive OTT landscape, overseeing strategy across product, content, monetisation, and partnerships.

At ShemaroMee, Joshi was responsible for driving revenue, subscriber acquisition and was leading a team of cross-functional executives to maximise growth. Previously, Abhishek was the business head of SVOD & head of business partnerships at MX Player. Through his career spanning more than two decades he has worked with leading M&E players like Sony Pictures Networks India, Zenga Media (ZengaTV), Reliance Big Pictures, Sony Liv & ABP Group. He will be reporting into Zubin Dubash, COO – digital business.