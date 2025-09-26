Abhishek Karnani re-elected President of IAA India

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has announced its new leadership team, elected unanimously at its 35th Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2025.

Abhishek Karnani, President of the Free Press Journal Group, has been re-elected as President for a second term. Joining him on the core committee are:

Jaydeep Gandhi, Founder, Another Idea – Vice President

Nandini Dias, Independent Advisor – Hon. Secretary

Janak Sarda, Director, BFF Foods India – Hon. Treasurer

The following were elected as voting members:

Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman, R K SWAMY HANSA

Prasanth Kumar, CEO – South Asia, WPP Media

M. V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi

Babita Barua, Chief Executive Officer, VML India

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia and North Asia (Japan and South Korea)

Avinash Pandey will continue to guide the new team in his role as Immediate Past President. Five more members will be co-opted in the upcoming Managing Committee (ManCom) meeting, along with other special invitees.

Commenting on his re-election, Abhishek Karnani said, “As we step into 2025–26, we do so with renewed energy and a clear sense of purpose. This year invites us to embrace technological innovation, deepen our commitment to sustainability, and champion diversity and inclusivity”

“I am confident that, together, we will continue to shape an industry that thrives in business and leaves a lasting impact on society. I look forward to a purposeful and progressive term ahead.”