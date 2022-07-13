Abhishek Kumar joins Balaji Telefilms as the Group CEO

Commenting on having Abhishek on Board, Shobha Kapoor, managing director, Balaji Telefilms said “We are pleased to have Abhishek as Group CEO, and are confident that he is the right person to lead Balaji to the next stage of growth and value creation. He is a seasoned leader with a stellar leadership reputation. The Indian media sector is undergoing massive change which also creates enormous opportunities for us at Balaji, and Abhishek will lead the efforts with the rest of the team, to seize these opportunities and create value for all our stakeholders.”