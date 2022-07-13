Abhishek Kumar joins Balaji Telefilms as the Group CEO

Abhishek moves on from Jupiter Capital, wherein he was working as the COO & General Partner.
Balaji Telefilms, the Entertainment conglomerate, announced the appointment of Abhishek Kumar as the group chief executive officer. Abhishek moves on from Jupiter Capital, one of the oldest homegrown Private Equity Funds in India, wherein he was working as the COO & General Partner of the new Funds of the group. Before Jupiter Capital, Abhishek was running a venture capital network, at Rainforest Venture Network as managing partner and was also an advisor & partner to multiple family offices for technology & consumer investments.
Commenting on having Abhishek on Board, Shobha Kapoor, managing director, Balaji Telefilms said “We are pleased to have Abhishek as Group CEO, and are confident that he is the right person to lead Balaji to the next stage of growth and value creation. He is a seasoned leader with a stellar leadership reputation. The Indian media sector is undergoing massive change which also creates enormous opportunities for us at Balaji, and Abhishek will lead the efforts with the rest of the team, to seize these opportunities and create value for all our stakeholders.”
Commenting on the appointment, Abhishek Kumar, group CEO Balaji Telefilms said “I am of the view that content will continue to remain a key & exciting space irrespective of the platform and value is being attributed to creators of content. Hence, at Balaji, I believe that I can add significant value through my experience in business strategy, M&A, operations and investing in Technology & Media.”
Abhishek comes with a rich experience of 20+ years of experience in business strategy, M&A, operations and investing in Technology & Media. He has been associated with renowned brands like Rainforest Ventures, Snapdeal, TV18 Broadcast , and NDTV.
At Balaji, Abhishek will be responsible for the overall growth and success of the group.