Abhi Mahapatra moves on from Amazon India

Abhi Mahapatra has moved on from his position as director of communications at Amazon India. He worked with the organisation for four years.

With years of expertise in public relations, Mahapatra has worked in various senior roles across renowned organisations including Nissan Motor Corporation, Uber, Ford Motor Company, Edelman and more.

Known for his strategic insights and leadership, he has been instrumental in shaping communication strategies that foster brand growth and engagement. His career highlights include crafting impactful campaigns and guiding teams through dynamic industry changes.