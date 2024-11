Abhishek Malik joins Shaadi.com as associate director of creative and social. Prior to this role, Malik was working with VIRTUE Worldwide as associate creative director (copy).

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Malik is an experienced individual with expertise in digital marketing, storytelling, and performance art. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as RepIndia, Look Who’s Talking, Schbang, and more.