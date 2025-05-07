Abhishek Mehrotra joins AATHARVI Production Multimedia as President

Abhishek Mehrotra has joined AATHARVI Production Multimedia as president. In his new role Mehrotra will now focus on content planning, revenue strategy and overall business growth at AATHARVI.

With over two decades of experience in journalism, Mehrotra now steps into the media and entertainment space with broader responsibilities beyond the newsroom.

After serving as group editor (Digital) at News24, Mehrotra will now focus on content planning, revenue strategy and overall business growth at AATHARVI - a company engaged in production, digital content, media buying and event planning.

Speaking about his new role, Mehrotra said, “After more than a decade as an active editor, I was looking for a platform that allowed creative freedom, innovation, and managerial responsibilities. AATHARVI seems to offer that combination and I look forward to contributing meaningfully to its growth story.”

Dr. Archana Singh, director of AATHARVI Production Multimedia , welcomed his appointment and noted that discussions around innovation and revenue planning had been ongoing for the past six months. “We are confident that Abhishek’s leadership and experience will bring strategic value and help us scale new milestones,” she said.