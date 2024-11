Abhishek Mehta has joined Dabur India as lead - digital marketing. His previous stint was with Bagrry's as head of marketing.

He took to his LinkedIn to announce the same.

Mehta has over 14 years of experience in the marketing industry. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Jubilant FoodWorks, ibs fulcro, 9zest, AdLift India, and Wildnet Technologies.