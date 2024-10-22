Abhishek Mehta moves on from Bagrry's

According to sources, Abhishek Mehta, the Head of Marketing at the FMCG brand Bagrry's, has moved on from his role. Mehta is yet to announce his next role.

Advertisment

He has almost two decades of experience in the industry and has briefly worked with advertising agencies and DTC brands. Mehta joined Bagrry's in July 2023. Before that, he was the head of digital marketing at Jubilant Foods. He has also worked with companies like IBS Fulcro, AdLift India, and 9zest.

During his time at Bagrry's, Mehta made significant contributions to the brand's marketing strategies and campaigns. His expertise in digital marketing and deep understanding of consumer behavior have been instrumental in driving the brand's success in the competitive FMCG sector.