Abhishek Rege moves on from Endemol Shine India

After a 15 year stellar stint at Endemol Shine India, Abhishek Rege has decided to move on from his role as CEO. Rege will work closely with his successor (once announced) and the Endemol Shine India team during the transition.
The key force behind the company’s success over the years, Abhishek has been pivotal in driving an upward trajectory at Endemol Shine India with a proven success record. Having joined Endemol in 2007 as head of commercial and legal, being elevated to chief operating officer in 2012 and then chief executive officer in 2017, has since then led the company to great heights delivering multi-fold growth for the company. An accomplished leader, he has been successful in leveraging comprehensive markets and industry knowledge to ensure high momentum business growth, build a high-performance team and forecast future business needs.
Commenting on behalf of the Endemol Shine India Board, Peter Langenberg, COO, Banijay says: “Abhishek has played a central role in Endemol Shine India’s growth during his time as CEO and has been a strong leader who has built on the company’s remarkable successes across the business. He will be leaving with our sincere thanks for all he has done in driving Endemol Shine India to become the market leader that it is today, and we wish him every success for the future.”