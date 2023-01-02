Abhishek Shahabadi moves on from Diageo India

He was working as VP - Media, Content, Partnerships and Productivity.
DIAGEO India's VP of marketing, Abhishek Shahabadi has moved on from the company after working for 17 years. He was responsibe for enabling the digital transformation through data insights led precision marketing. He joined the beverages company in 2007 as general manager marketing. Abhishek posted about this move on his LinkedIn profile.
Shahabadi also had prior stints with United Spirits, Madison Communications, Zenith Media and Starcom Group.