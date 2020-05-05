Abhishek Vyas moves on from Zee Studios; joins Netflix India

Vyas joins the Netflix Original Films team from Zee Studios where he worked as the head producer of feature films division.
Abhishek Vyas joins Netflix India as a part of the Original Films team, confirm sources. In his last role Vyas was working at Zee Studios as the head producer of feature films where he was responsible for creative development and production of these films. He had been working at Zee Studios from January 2018 onwards.
From April 2015 to January 2018, he had been working at Eros International as a senior producer. His responsibilities at this role included script analysis, pre-production, brand management, concept research and testing, production and budgeting and so on. Additionally, he was in charge of running a writers lab for new film concepts, handled film marketingL and iasoning with the film crew (writers, directors and actors.)
He had also worked at a marketing role at Star India between December 2011 to April 2015. At this role, he handled functions relating to brand management, show marketing, consumer research, show marketing, client servicing and media planning and buying. He was also responsible for business development and the creation of intellectual properties. Before this role, he worked at CNBC TV 18, first as a management trainee and then as a marketing professional. He was responsible for handling the marketing function of the sports division at CNBC TV 18.