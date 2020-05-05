Abhishek Vyas moves on from Zee Studios; joins Netflix India

He had also worked at a marketing role at Star India between December 2011 to April 2015. At this role, he handled functions relating to brand management, show marketing, consumer research, show marketing, client servicing and media planning and buying. He was also responsible for business development and the creation of intellectual properties. Before this role, he worked at CNBC TV 18, first as a management trainee and then as a marketing professional. He was responsible for handling the marketing function of the sports division at CNBC TV 18.