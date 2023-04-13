ABP Digital appoints Neha Tandon as Head-Revenue

She has been brought on board to increase the focus on North, West & South markets.
ABP digital has appointed Neha Tandon as head-revenue. She has been brought on board to increase the focus on North, West & South markets.
Tandon has been associated with ABP Netwok in the past too. She worked with the firm for three years, as national sales head- digital (direct) and regional head (North & East)- digital.
Witn an experience of 17 years, Tandon has expertise in branded content and innovations led digital sales approach.
Her last stint was with Lallantop - TV Today Network, where she worked as a general manager-impact. She has previously worked with various media networks including ABP Network, Quint, iTV Network and Network18.