ABP Group appoints Yash Mehta as CEO of Ananda Publishers' Education Arm

ABP Group has officially named Yash Mehta as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the education division of Ananda Publishers, the esteemed publishing arm of the group. Yash, a highly experienced professional, brings with him a remarkable track record, unique expertise, and robust skills poised to guide the organization in establishing a significant presence on the educational landscape of the country. Operating from Delhi, Yash will assume responsibility for overseeing all educational entities within the ABP Group.
Yash's professional journey is distinguished by a diverse and rich background in the education sector. Prior to joining the ABP Group, he served as the executive director at Oxford University Press (OUP), where he held the position for an impressive five years, playing a pivotal role in driving substantial growth for the University Press. Before that, Yash served as the country lead at Macmillan Education India, where he spearheaded Macmillan's education business in India and neighbouring markets such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, the Middle East, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Yash's career exemplifies extensive experience and leadership in the education industry.
On the appointment of Yash Mehta, Dhruba Mukherjee, director of Ananda Publishers, expressed, “We were looking for an individual with a rich and diverse industry experience, having a vision for the future and a passion to win. Yash brings on the table all this and more. He leads from the front and under his leadership we expect our education businesses to grow in scale, size and impact.”
Yash Mehta, displaying great enthusiasm about his new role, stated, “I am greatly looking forward to this important next chapter. This is a critical time for the publishing industry, where the needs are changing at an unprecedented pace. The release of the NEP 2020 and the NCF 2023 coupled with emerging technologies and changing demands in education present new challenges and opportunities that require us to adapt and evolve. Keeping up with the increasingly dynamic needs of education will require decisiveness in planning and implementing strategic initiatives. This platform will provide me an opportunity to realize my potential in delivering educational solutions for an enduring positive impact on society. I will work towards the growth and success of the group and the satisfaction of all the stakeholders.”
Yash, a management graduate with over two and a half decades of professional experience spanning the banking, telecom, real estate, financial services, and education sectors, has also served as the Joint Secretary at the Association of Publishers in India (API) for two consecutive terms.