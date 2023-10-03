ABP Group appoints Yash Mehta as CEO of Ananda Publishers' Education Arm

Yash Mehta, displaying great enthusiasm about his new role, stated, “I am greatly looking forward to this important next chapter. This is a critical time for the publishing industry, where the needs are changing at an unprecedented pace. The release of the NEP 2020 and the NCF 2023 coupled with emerging technologies and changing demands in education present new challenges and opportunities that require us to adapt and evolve. Keeping up with the increasingly dynamic needs of education will require decisiveness in planning and implementing strategic initiatives. This platform will provide me an opportunity to realize my potential in delivering educational solutions for an enduring positive impact on society. I will work towards the growth and success of the group and the satisfaction of all the stakeholders.”