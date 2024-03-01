ABP Network appoints Rajnish Ahuja as EVP-special projects

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With over thirteen years of history, Ahuja has a longstanding association with the company.
Rajnish Ahuja has returned to ABP Network after three years, now serving as the executive vice president of special projects. Ahuja announced the appointment on his LinkedIn profile.
During his first tenure from 2008 to 2021, Ahuja served as senior executive editor, associate managing director, head of ABP editorial and and senior vice president.
Following his initial stint with ABP Network, he spent over two years with Zee, serving as the editor of Zee News and its digital arm. In this role, he played a key role in shaping the overall editorial content for both digital and TV platforms. Ahuja spearheaded the development of innovative digital initiatives that significantly expanded the audience reach for Zee News.
He boasts a rich professional background, having worked with prominent news organisations such as Star News, TV Today, DD News, and Reuters-ANI. In his new role at ABP, Ahuja will report to Avinash Pandey, the Chief Executive Officer of ABP Network.