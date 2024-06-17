ABP Network appoints Samvrit Bhattacharya as the national sales director for digital sales

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Samvrit will be based in Noida, leading the company in its pursuit of excellence in digital sales.
ABP Network announces the appointment of Samvrit Bhattacharya as the national sales director for Digital Sales. As Samvrit takes on this new role, his focus will be on scaling revenue, delivering solutions to clients, and driving innovations in the ABP Network’s digital sales sector.
Based in Noida and reporting directly to Rupali Fernandes, he is set to lead the team towards further growth and success within the media landscape.
With over 25 years of experience in media sales, Samvrit brings expertise to his new role. His last stint was with Indiadotcom Digital (formerly Zee Digital), where he demonstrated his ability to scale revenue, cultivate strong client relationships, deliver solutions, and foster innovation.
His background further includes working with organisations such as Times Global, TV18, Star India, and ABP (Print), showcasing his proficiency in launching and managing brands across various platforms and driving revenue growth.
Speaking on the appointment, Rupali Fernandes, chief revenue officer at ABP Network, said, “ABP Network extends a warm welcome to Samvrit as he embarks on this new journey with us. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to his contributions towards our continued success. Under his leadership, I am confident our digital business will soar to new heights.”
ABP Network looks forward to leveraging Samvrit's expertise and leadership as it continues its journey of excellence in digital sales.