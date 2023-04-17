ABP Network appoints Saurabh Yagnik as Chief Operating Officer

He will be reporting to Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network.
ABP Network, the leading media conglomerates, has appointed Saurabh Yagnik as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) with P&L responsibilities. Yagnik’s appointment is effective from today. He will be reporting to Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network.
Speaking on the appointment, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said, "We are delighted to welcome Saurabh to the ABP Network family. His impressive track record and vast experience in the media industry will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and expand our reach across the country. I am confident that Saurabh's leadership skills, combined with his deep knowledge of media and consumer insights, will help us achieve our strategic goals and take ABP Network to new heights."
Prior to joining ABP Network, Yagnik had a distinguished career spanning over 27 years, working with several prominent companies such as ITC Ltd., Unilever, and Star TV Network. In his most recent role as Executive Vice President at Sony Pictures Network India, he led Revenue Strategy and Consumer Insights.
“I am excited to join ABP Network, a leading media conglomerate and look forward to working and contributing towards the growth of the company and delighting viewers and stakeholders as the company moves to its next phase of growth and transformation,” said, Saurabh Yagnik, COO, ABP Network.
Saurabh is a Commerce graduate from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and later obtained his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI in 1994. His extensive experience and expertise in the media industry make him an ideal candidate for this key leadership position within ABP Network.