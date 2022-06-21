ABP Network appoints Sameer Rao as CEO of ABP Creations

In the recent past, ABP Studios, a content production house of ABP Creations Pvt. Ltd., has shown tremendous potential with its co-produced and critically acclaimed Marathi feature film, Karkhanisanchi Waari (Ashes on a Road Trip) which has been streaming exclusively on SonyLiv. The film was nominated into eight categories for the prestigious Marathi Filmfare Awards of which it won three Filmfare Awards including awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor Female. It also had eight nominations for the Maharashtra Times Sanman Awards (MATA) and three wins. Karkhanisanchi was selected for Cannes content market as well, as one of the films that the government used to showcase as an exemplary work in the Marathi cinema.