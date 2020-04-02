ABP News Network welcomes Zulfia Waris as Business Head

India’s leading media conglomerate, ABP News Network, has appointed Ms Zulfia Waris, as the Business Head, ABP News Network Content Studio. With strong expertise in the media industry, Zulfia will be responsible for the organisation’s new subsidiary, ANN Content Studio, to produce path-breaking content for all platforms.
Zulfia comes to ABP group with an immense experience of over 20 years. Prior to this, Ms. Zulfia was the VP-Product Head, Premium Head & Digital Networks at Discovery India. Under this role, she was responsible for Discovery India channels under the factual and lifestyle categories. She has worked with several companies including TV18 India, M.T.V India, Channel V India, Star TV Network and Zee Entertainment.
She has held numerous leadership roles since 2007 and was at the helm of content & creative strategy, marketing, on-air promotions, production, acquisition, programming, budgets, social media innovations, content partnerships, and community building.
Commenting on Zulfia’s appointment, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News Network said, “We are pleased to infuse Zulfia’s expertise and vision into ABP News Network’s Content Studio, especially since it is in a period of rapid digital growth. I can say with confidence that her approach and values align with our culture, and her knowledge and creativity will add to the organization’s success, over the next few years.”
Zulfia has done her Bachelors in English Literature from Sophia College Mumbai in 1998 followed by Post Graduate Diploma in Social Communications & Media from Sophia Polytechnic Mumbai in 1999.