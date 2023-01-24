ABP News Network's Mona Jain to move on

Jain was chief revenue officer, ABP News Network.
According to highly placed sources, Mona Jain, chief revenue officer, ABP News Network is stepping down from her position.
A veteran media professional, Jain was responsible for the organisation’s revenue efforts across ANN channels, live events and digital platforms. She has nearly 30 years experience in media marketing and promotions.
Prior to this, she spent the 9 years in Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd. (ZEEL), serving as executive vice president, ad sales.
