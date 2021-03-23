ABP's CEO and MD Dipankar Das Purkayastha to move on

Dipankar Das Purkayastha has decided to step down as the CEO & Managing Director of ABP. Purkayastha has been associated with ABP Pvt Ltd for four decades.

Commenting on Purkayastha’s decision to move on, the company said, “We take this opportunity to record our appreciation for the services he has rendered to the company. He is a visionary and a legend in our pantheon. He has made the company ready to meet the challenges of the future.”