Abraham Thomas appointed as Radio City's Chief Executive Officer

Music Broadcast (Radio City), FM broadcaster, has announced a strategic management restructuring with the appointment of Abraham Thomas as chief executive officer with effect from September 1, 2025 and Rajiv Shah as chief financial officer effective August 20, 2025.

Thomas has also served as the CEO of Radio City in an earlier stint. He now makes a comeback to lead the organisation, once again. In his most recent role, he was the CEO of Big FM wherein he championed digital-first initiatives and innovative content strategies that significantly enhanced audience engagement and business growth.

Abraham Thomas brings over three decades of leadership experience across broadcasting, print, and digital media in India, China, and South Asia. He has previously co-founded One Network Entertainment, and held senior roles at RED FM, MTV Asia, Sony Entertainment Television, and The Indian Express. With a proven track record of driving growth and transformation, he is well-positioned to steer Radio City into its next phase of innovation and expansion.

Rajiv Shah, a qualified Chartered Accountant was overseeing the Investor Relation & Corporate Strategy of Music Broadcast since 2022. He possesses over 25 years of comprehensive financial expertise, encompassing senior leadership roles in finance and accounting across diverse industries, with experience in multinational corporations and the banking sector.

Shailesh Gupta, director of Music Broadcast, welcoming the management change, said, “We are thrilled to welcome back Abraham to Radio City. He has successfully led multiple business transformations in media and entertainment and has a deep understanding of the industry. We firmly believe he will be instrumental in reinstating the prominence of the Radio City brand and steering it toward unprecedented success. Rajiv has been one of our growth pillars and has led our company to many important milestones. Together both the gentlemen will be pivotal in charting out the next phase of our growth journey.”

“The board of directors and the management is extremely thankful to Ashit for his remarkable contributions towards our organisational growth. His vision towards expanding our digital capabilities has led the foundations to a strong future for Radio City.”

"I am thrilled to return to Radio City at inflection point in its journey," said, Abraham Thomas, CEO designate of Radio City. “Because of its long history and spirit of innovation, Radio City is in a unique position to provide audiences with engaging experiences and partners with unrivalled value. I'm looking forward to associate with the team to map out the next stage of expansion.

From owning the title of ‘a Legacy FM brand,’ Radio City has evolved over time into a comprehensive entertainment destination that combines traditional radio with strong digital, on-ground, and experiential offerings. Through this reorganization, the company reiterates its pledge to maintaining its lead in India's rapidly changing media and entertainment panorama.